Decred (DCR) Market Cap Reaches $246.20 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. Decred has a market capitalization of $246.20 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $15.68 or 0.00035738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 436.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,218.05 or 1.60010734 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,698,315 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

