DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 494.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $22.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 436.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

