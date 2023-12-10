Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Raised to GBX 166 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 142 ($1.79) to GBX 166 ($2.10) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 145 ($1.83) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 149 ($1.88).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROO

Deliveroo Trading Up 1.9 %

Deliveroo Company Profile

LON:ROO opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,416.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.01. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 76.82 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.40 ($1.89).

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.