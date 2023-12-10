Dero (DERO) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Dero has a market capitalization of $47.20 million and approximately $10,965.93 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00007622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,831.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00176686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.52 or 0.00569277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00402164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00119063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,126,758 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

