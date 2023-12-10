Desjardins Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$34.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$35.50 to C$34.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.10.

CVE opened at C$22.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.01. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 4.011745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

