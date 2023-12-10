Desjardins Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$85.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$85.21.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$62.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$76.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. Analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7914046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

