Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Down 7.1 %
Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million.
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
