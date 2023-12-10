Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 37,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,923 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,623 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

