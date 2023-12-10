Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $58.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Shares of DVN opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

