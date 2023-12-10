dForce USD Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.54 million and approximately $420.65 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00177183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008656 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,873,531 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99855591 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

