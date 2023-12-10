Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Cohen & Steers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,859,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,168,487 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 7.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 9.86% of Digital Realty Trust worth $3,399,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DLR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average of $120.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.03%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

