DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Position Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the quarter. DigitalOcean makes up about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 57,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $31.05 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -119.42, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,303,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

