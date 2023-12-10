Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.53. 1,097,378 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

