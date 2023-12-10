Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

