Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) is AWM Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 272.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned about 3.88% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSU. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,662,000 after buying an additional 183,454 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 5,941,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,558,000 after buying an additional 191,714 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after buying an additional 328,651 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after buying an additional 85,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $11,837,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,444. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

