DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,730 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 7.5% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $362,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $275,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,351,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $100.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

