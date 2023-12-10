Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.05 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 101.45 ($1.28). Approximately 1,756,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,490,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.28 ($1.25).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Dowlais Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,029.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.68 ($62,682.43). In other news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.88 ($13,617.38). Also, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £49,625.68 ($62,682.43). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,798 shares of company stock worth $7,033,486. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Further Reading

