Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,540,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,490,000. Toast accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after buying an additional 36,425,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after buying an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,704.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,672 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

