Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,354,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,237,000. Grab accounts for 1.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Grab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAB opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

