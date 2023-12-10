Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 1,580,278 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580,278 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 5.5% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.46% of Snowflake worth $265,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $190.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.53.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

