Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,597,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,607,000. PDD makes up about 3.7% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of PDD at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PDD by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PDD by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in PDD by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA raised their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

PDD Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $138.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $147.65.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

