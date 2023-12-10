eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $719.34 million and approximately $92.73 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,831.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.52 or 0.00569277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00119063 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,575,492,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,575,435,923,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

