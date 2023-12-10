eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Shares Up 9.8%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
effector therapeutics is a biotechnology company located in 11180 roselle street, san diego, ca, united states.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eFFECTOR Therapeutics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.