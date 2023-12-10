Eight Capital Analysts Give Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.09.

LUN stock opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.35 and a 12 month high of C$11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.108545 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

