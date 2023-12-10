Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.27. 32,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 95,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.