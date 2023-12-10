Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 39.81 and a quick ratio of 39.81. The stock has a market cap of $877.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 132.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 878,677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $4,465,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 338,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

