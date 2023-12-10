Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of EARN opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 246.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

