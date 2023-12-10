Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.3 %

ENIC opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 127.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 429.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

