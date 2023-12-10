Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $14.12 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 186.5% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $166,727.16 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001180 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,484,801 coins and its circulating supply is 69,484,674 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

