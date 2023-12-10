Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $831.14.

Get Equinix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of EQIX opened at $801.77 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $640.92 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.