Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,039,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

