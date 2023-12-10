ERC20 Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $515.06 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00017767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,886.28 or 1.00006710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010413 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003476 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00904347 USD and is down -13.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,603.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.