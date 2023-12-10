ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading 0.4% Higher

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.50. 3,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.
The firm has a market cap of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.
About ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF
The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.
