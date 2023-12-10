Ethereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.34 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion and approximately $7.34 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,356.42 or 0.05371615 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001375 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00076701 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023759 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014901 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005529 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012199 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001933 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,216,543 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
