Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Volume Tops $272.86 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.16 billion and approximately $272.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.87 or 0.00049901 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,819.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00179102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.02 or 0.00568297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00403639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00120034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,451,679 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

