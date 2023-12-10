Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 3.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,930,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,917,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $117.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,093. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

