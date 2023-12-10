Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Castellan Group

Castellan Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $1,963,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.