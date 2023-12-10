Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,074,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $394.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

