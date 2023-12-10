F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.40

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.40 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.18). F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.18), with a volume of 383,228 shares.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Trading Down 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.40.
About F&C UK Real Estate Investments
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
