FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.54.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $272.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

