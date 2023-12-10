Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $34.59 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.59 million and $152,030.19 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00017616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,841.99 or 1.00024536 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010580 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009008 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,365,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,365,353.98707771 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98945553 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $216,165.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.