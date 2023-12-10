Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1,690.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises approximately 1.2% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $366.75 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.72.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

