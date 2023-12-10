Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $428.21 million and $61.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00075276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00023764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001943 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003971 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 824,101,453 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.