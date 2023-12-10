Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

FRGI opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $2,017,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 32,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

