Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Finance Of America Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FOA opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of ($70.44) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Finance Of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 40.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Finance Of America Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 96.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

