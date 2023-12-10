First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.65

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $12.50. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 2,623 shares changing hands.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 57.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 422,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

