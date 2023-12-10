FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock opened at $163.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $164.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 658.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

