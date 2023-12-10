Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $534.32 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. Flare has a market cap of $534.32 million and $141.41 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 28,804,819,524 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 28,804,819,524.8679 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01909693 USD and is up 28.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $136,419,032.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

