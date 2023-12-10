Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

FSI stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

