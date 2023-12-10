Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Position Cut by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,702 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Flywire by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Flywire by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flywire by 33.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after buying an additional 263,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,692 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $354,365.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,308,150.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,587 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $21.81 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -198.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

