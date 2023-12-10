Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares during the period.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

